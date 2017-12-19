Va. Beach firefighters rescue dog from townhouse fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A furry friend was scooped up and taken to safety by Virginia Beach firefighters on Tuesday morning after a fire broke out inside a townhouse.

Just before 9:30 a.m., firefighters arrived to the 300 block of Pratt Court and found smoke billowing from the townhouse.

The woman who lives there was safely outside at the time, but told firefighters her dog was still inside.

Firefighters then converged on the townhouse, with two — Brady Ramstad and Cleon Jones — going upstairs to search for the dog while others attacked the fire.

Ramstad and Jones found the small dog inside hiding in a bathroom. The scared dog was wrapped up in a towel and taken to safety.

Meanwhile, firefighters were able to control the fire and keep it from spreading upstairs or to adjacent townhouses.

Fire officials say they think the fire started when smoldering ashes from a previous fire ignited the wood frame wrapping the fireplace.

“It makes you feel good, but it’s just another day on the job,” Ramstad said afterwards in an interview with fire officials. “We’re all here to help out our fellow community, in the end that’s what it’s all about.”

They want to remind those with fireplaces to have their fireplace and chimney inspected at least once a year to make sure things are in working order.