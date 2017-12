ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Two people were taken to the hospital after being shot Tuesday in Elizabeth City.

Elizabeth City police say they found the two gunshot victims when they responding to the 700 block of Herrington Road around 4:21 p.m. for a shots fired call.

The victims were transported to Sentara Albermarle Hopsital for medical attention.

There’s no information on the status of the victims or suspect information at this time.

