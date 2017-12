VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A car plunged into the water overnight behind the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center, injuring two.

A police spokesperson says two men went to the hospital after the car went off a boat ramp and into the water behind the aquarium.

One person has life-threatening injuries and the other person’s injuries are not life-threatening. Police say alcohol was involved in the incident.

The car was totally submerged under the water following the crash.