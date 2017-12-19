Third suspect charged in connection to Gloucester double murder

GLOUCESTER POINT, Va. (WAVY) — A third suspect has been charged in connection to a shooting in Gloucester that left two people dead.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested 26-year-old Charley Riley on two counts accessory after the fact.

The Dec. 11 shooting claimed the lives of 29-year-old Helga Marie Frost and 24-year-old Eleni Gabrielle Wright-Bonnette.

Two other suspects are facing first-degree murder and firearms charges — Kenneth Ray Miller and Amanda Epps, both of Hayes.

Authorities recently searched the home of Frost, where detectives found evidence including a .380 Ruger pistol, .357 cartridge casings and DNA swabs from a door handle.

There were two other search warrants for places where Miller lived, but nothing was recovered from those homes.

