Suffolk police searching for robbery suspect

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Suffolk are searching for a man who robbed a Chartway Federal Credit Union on Tuesday.

Police say they were notified about the robbery around 4:56 p.m., which happened at the 1400 block of North Main Street.

The suspect handed a note to the cashier, demanding money, but didn’t display a weapon.

He fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured during the robbery.

Police say the man is approximately 30 to 40 years old and wore a surgical mask to commit the robbery.

If you have any information about the suspect or robbery, call 1-888-562-5887.