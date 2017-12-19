Suffolk brush fire spreads to home displacing 8 adults

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a brush fire that spread to a home in the Carrsville section of the city Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency dispatchers called firefighters to the 7600 block of Harvest Drive at 1:26 p.m.

First units arrived a few minutes later to find the brush fire had burned between a half to a full acre of mostly grassy lawn and some woodland, according to a spokesperson for the city. The fire extended to the house burning mostly to exterior of it.

The fire was marked under control just before 2 p.m.

Eight adults were home at the time of the fire and will be staying with family as a result of the fire.

No one was hurt during this incident.

The home suffered between $5,000 to $10,000 worth of damage.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.