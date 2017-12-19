Rosemont Elementary briefly locked down due to ‘police matter’

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Rosemont Elementary School in Virginia Beach was placed on temporary lockdown Tuesday due to police activity in the area.

Eileen Cox with Virginia Beach City Public Schools tells WAVY.com was an exterior lockdown. Parents and visitors could still enter the school through a locked door.

The outside physical education classes were brought inside during the lockdown. Cox said the lockdown was lifted just after 12 p.m.

The school’s principal, Cari Hall, said in a message to parents and guardians that there was “police matter in the neighborhood.”

Good morning. This is Cari Hall, principal of Rosemont Elementary School. I am calling to let you know that due to a police matter in the neighborhood, we have temporarily put the school on an external lockdown and moved PE classes and recess inside. This is simply a precaution. Our students and staff are safely working in their classrooms without interruption. I will call again when the lockdown has been lifted. Thank you for your continued support of our school.

WAVY.com is working to learn more about the police activity.