Recount underway in Newport News for House of Delegates race

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP/WAVY) — A recount is underway for a Virginia House of Delegates race that could alter the power dynamic in Richmond.

Election officials in Newport News on Tuesday will rescan ballots cast in the 94th District. It’s one of four recounts that were scheduled following extremely close House races this year.

Right now the Electoral board is dividing up all the ballots. Several precincts are split into multiple districts. So the board has to remove the 93rd and 95th ballots. So they are only counting the 94th. pic.twitter.com/cHY2tMKtC6 — Matt Gregory (@WAVY10MATT) December 19, 2017

November’s elections had shrunk the Republicans’ 66-34 majority in the House to a 51-49 edge. The recounts will determine if the GOP maintains control.

The 94th District has by far the slimmest margin and the greatest chance to flip. Republican incumbent David Yancey won in November by 10 votes against Democrat Shelly Simonds.

Simonds filed for a recount in a Newport News court 19 days after Election Day. Simonds previously lost to Yancey in 2015, by a margin of 58 to 42 percent.

A Republican delegate in Fairfax County held onto his seat following his district’s recount last week. Two more recounts are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

Look for more coverage later today from WAVY’s Matt Gregory.

All the votes waiting to be re-counted pic.twitter.com/nY00fXYyz9 — Matt Gregory (@WAVY10MATT) December 19, 2017