Reck on the Road: Toys for Tots Christmas Depot

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Eight to nine thousand kids across Hampton Roads will have a great Christmas thanks to the Salvation Army and U.S. Marines Corps’ Toys for Tots program. This is made possible by the generosity of the people of Hampton Roads for donating thousands of toys that are being handed out right now at the Christmas Depot in Chesapeake. Not just toys, but clothes and food also are available at the Christmas Depot.

We head to Chesapeake to find out more in this weeks Reck on the Road.