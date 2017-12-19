Police: Woman kicked officer during arrest in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A woman is facing charges after police say she assaulted an officer in Hampton.

The incident happened just before 4 a.m. Monday on Aberdeen Road, off West Mercury Boulevard. Police say officers were called to the area for an assault.

Police say the suspect, 55-year-old Margaret Yvonne Taylor, began struggling when officers tried to take her into custody. One of the officers tried to use a taser, but police say it was not effective.

Taylor allegedly kicked one of the officers in the chest during the struggle. No injuries were reported, and police were eventually able to transport Taylor to Hampton City Jail.

Police say Taylor is charged with assault and battery, resisting arrest and assault on a law enforcement officer.