NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man was injured overnight after police say he was shot by a break-in suspect.

Police say officers and medics were called to shooting scene on Michael Irvin Drive just after 2 a.m. A 36-year-old man was found there suffering from a gunshot wound.

This man told officers he saw someone trying to break into his car, but was shot when he went to confront the suspect.

Medics took him to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.