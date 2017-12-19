Police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects in Elizabeth City robbery

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C.(WAVY) — Two men are currently wanted in Elizabeth City in connection to an armed robbery and shooting that happened last week.

Elizabeth City police say 28-year-old Rasheen Raymond Williams and 28-year-old Rodney Wayne Stokley Jr. took part in the incident at 111 Raintree Road, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

They’re both wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury, armed robbery and first degree kidnapping.

Williams’ last known address is 1535 North Road Street in Elizabeth City, while Stokley’s last residence of record is 915 First Street.

Those with information on the location of Williams and Stokley are requested to call the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or contact the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555. All information is strictly confidential.