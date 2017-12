PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Our film critic, Stephanie Cooke seems to live at the movies and this week she saw another great one! Stephanie joined us on the show to review the hottest movie out … Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

And if you’re looking to catch a movie, don’t forget to check out Cinema Cafe

Locations across Hampton Roads

CinemaCafe.com

(757) 523-SHOW

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Cinema Cafe.