Mobile home destroyed in Suffolk fire

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An investigation is underway after a mobile home went up in flames on Tuesday in Suffolk.

Fire officials say firefighters first arrived to the 11000 block of Camp Pond Road at 4:45 p.m. after being notified about the fire at 4:29 p.m.

When they arrived, they found the single-wide mobile home fully involved in flames, which extended to the wood line.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and firefighters were able to get the flames under control by 5:15 p.m.

The home’s single occupant will stay with family after being displaced.

The fire marshal’s office says its investigating the cause of the fire.

