Man gets 26 years in girlfriend’s fatal stabbing

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man was sentenced Tuesday to just over 26 years in prison for the murder of his girlfriend.

Wesley Brooks pleaded guilty earlier this year to second-degree murder in the stabbing of May Joyce Washington-Brown.

Court documents showed Brooks stabbed Washington-Brown repeatedly with a kitchen knife after the two had gotten back home from visiting friends.

Brooks was also sentenced Dec. 14 to 11 years on a probation violation stemming from a 2003 stabbing charge.

Andy Fox will have a full update on WAVY News 10 at 4 p.m.