Man accused of shooting VB detective facing dozens of new charges

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man accused of shooting a Virginia Beach police detective has been indicted on dozens of new charges.

The Commonwealth Attorney’s Office says Bryan Cage faces a second charge of attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer.

He is also faced with charges for possession of marijuana, aggravated malicious wounding, two counts use of a firearm and 41 counts discharging a firearm within an occupied building with intent to endanger lives.

The Commonwealth says the new charges are in addition to what Cage was previously faced which — along with attempted capital murder — included malicious wounding and use of a firearm.

Court documents say Cage fired when detectives tried to serve a warrant to someone at a home on Ohio Avenue in connection to a child porn investigation. The detective was hit in the shoulder, but later recovered from the wound.

Officers had been investigating possession and distribution of child pornography at the home between mid-June 2016 and mid-May 2017. Police did not say whether the warrant was meant for Cage.

A grand jury indicted Cage on several charges Monday, including the new charges.