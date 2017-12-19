‘InaugurALE:’ Official beer of Governor-elect Northam’s inauguration released

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Center of the Universe Brewing Company announced Tuesday the official beer of Governor-elect Ralph Northam’s inauguration.

The Ashland brewery is calling the special beer “InagurALE.” It is a Belgian-style blonde ale, and 100 percent of the ingredients used are grown in Virginia.

The Inauguration 2018 Press Office said in a release that the grain was grown in the Northern Neck and malted at Copper Fox, the hops were grown at Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens, and the yeast was harvested at Agriberry Farm and handled by the scientists at Randolph Macon College. The beer will be light in body and have an alcohol by volume of 5 percent. Its flavors include banana, clove and citrus.

“We are thrilled and honored to create a beer for Governor-elect Northam’s inauguration,” Center of the Universe Brewing Company founder Chris Ray said. “By brewing this beer with 100 percent Virginia grown ingredients, we hope to show the synergy between the Virginia craft beer manufacturers and our Virginia agricultural partners. We are excited to have an incoming governor who will continue to promote small business growth in our sector and beyond, so we can to drive employment growth in the brewing and supporting industries in Virginia.”

Northam will be the first Virginia governor to have a custom-made beer for his gubernatorial inauguration.

“It is small businesses like the Center of the Universe Brewing Company that exemplify our new Virginia economy — which is why I was so excited when they offered to brew InaugurALE for my upcoming inauguration,” Governor-elect Ralph Northam said. “Our inauguration will be a celebration of a unified and diverse Virginia that works together and lifts each other up, and we are fortunate enough to have great small businesses right here in the Commonwealth like the Center of the Universe Brewing Company that lead by example. I hope Virginians are looking forward to sharing a 100 percent born-and-bred Virginia beer with one another as much as I am during the inaugural weekend.”