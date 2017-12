PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — One in 14 children in the United States has an incarcerated parent. making sure those children, and the people who have stepped in to care for them have everything they need is the mission of today’s studio audience.

Building Resilience In Communities

Holiday Donation Sweep

Tomorrow – 6pm to 8pm

Chesapeake Square Mall

For more information on how you can get involved, visit

BRCINC.org or call (757) 598-4272