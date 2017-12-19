Driver ejected from vehicle in Virginia Beach crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was ejected from his vehicle when he crashed it into a something off the road at Shore Drive and Atlantic Avenue in the early hours of Tuesday.

Police say the man was driving east from Shore Drive to the 8200 block of Atlantic Avenue around 1:27 a.m. when his vehicle went off the road and struck a stationary object. The impact caused the man to be thrown from the vehicle.

Paramedics took the driver to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

