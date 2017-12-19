Cases against ODU football players charged with assault move forward

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The cases against two Old Dominion University football players charged with assault are moving forward following court hearings earlier this week.

Manuel Matiarena and Devin Hannan were both suspended from the team indefinitely after being arrested in June.

Police said officers were called to The Edge on Hampton Boulevard for an assault. Two men were taken to the hospital from the scene.

Matiarena was charged with assault and battery, while Hannan was faced with charges of assault and battery and malicious wounding.

A spokesperson with Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said a bench trial has been set for Jan. 9 in the case of Matiarena.

Hannan’s case will go before a grand jury on Jan. 3.