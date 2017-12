WAVERLY, Va. (WAVY) — One person was killed and another was injured in a double shooting over the weekend in Waverly.

Waverly police say the shooting happened late Saturday night on Maple Street. One of the victims, a male, died at the scene.

Police say the second victim, a female, was shot in the back. She was treated and released from the hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call 804-834-2330.