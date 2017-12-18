Water main break in Va. Beach shuts down portion of roadway

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A portion of northbound South Plaza Trail is slated to be closed through Tuesday morning for emergency water main repairs, according to Virginia Beach officials.

City officials say work on northbound South Plaza Trail between Continental Street and Virginia Beach Boulevard is expected to be completed by 5 a.m. on Tuesday, weather permitting.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

Officials just dealt with a water main break over the weekend on Princess Anne Road between Witchduck Road and Baxter Road. Multiple water main breaks were also reported last week in Norfolk.