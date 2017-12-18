Wanted fugitive considered armed and dangerous following two robberies in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are searching for a wanted fugitive who is considered armed and dangerous following two commercial business robberies.

Police responded to the Afro-Caribbean grocery store in the 500 block of East Little Creek Road shortly after 5:15 p.m. December 14 for a robbery. Police say Curtis Lee Harmon, 37, went into the grocery store displaying his gun, demanded money from the store clerk and ran from the area.

Two days later, detectives say Harmon entered the Hardees in the 7400 block of Tidewater Drive around 9:30 p.m., showing his gun, demanding money and then ran from the area.

No one was hurt during either of these incidents.

Harmon was identified during the preliminary investigation and is being charged with two counts of robbery, three counts of abduction, three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and wearing a mask in public.

Although police believe Harm is homeless, he is known to frequent Fenner Street, Easy Street and the Fort Worth areas of Norfolk.

Anyone who may know Harmon’s location or has seen the wanted fugitive is encouraged to call the anonymous Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

