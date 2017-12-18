US Marshals looking for convicted rapist with local ties

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — U.S. Marshals say they are looking for a convicted rapist who has ties up and down the East Coast, including Hampton Roads.

Anthony Crandle is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender by the Virginia State Police. His last known residence was in the Ocean View area of Norfolk.

U.S. Marshals say Crandle frequents strip clubs and has a history of recruiting women for prostitution.

He has a lengthy criminal history across the East Coast — and has known ties to Northern Virginia, the Bronx in New York, Durham, North Carolina and Baltimore.

Call the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-Wanted-2 (1-877-926-8332) if you know anything about Crandle.