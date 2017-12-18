Suspect shot by Newport News officer facing charges

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A suspect shot by a Newport News officer Saturday is facing charges, police say.

Newport News police say 33-year-old Charles Herbert Reed ran from police during a traffic stop on 21st Street. Police had pulled Reed over for having no front tag on the car.

Officers chased Reed to 20th Street, where they made contact with him. One of the officers, a 7-year veteran, fired his gun, hitting Reed.

Officers recovered a firearm from the scene that Reed had in his possession.

Police say Reed was taken to the hospital with injuries considered to be life-threatening. Reed remains in the hospital in stable condition.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave. According to police, the officer had never previously been involved in any other shooting incidents.

Police say warrants for multiple charges against Reed have been secured — possession of a firearm by felon, concealed weapon, brandishing a firearm, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Additional charges may be pending.