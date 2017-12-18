Second suspect arrested in Gloucester double homicide; deputies conduct searches

GLOUCESTER POINT, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in Gloucester say a second suspect has been arrested in a shooting that killed two people.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that 22-year-old Amanda Epps, of Hayes, had been arrested on Friday.

Epps is facing charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in a felony. She is being held at Gloucester County Jail without bond.

Her arrest came two days after authorities charged Kenneth Ray Miller in the homicide.

Two people were killed in the shooting — 29-year-old Helga Marie Frost and 24-year-old Eleni Gabrielle Wright-Bonnette.

On Monday, 10 On Your Side went to several locations police recently searched for potential evidence in the case.

The first search warrant was for the home of Frost, where detectives took .357 cartridge casings, a .380 Ruger, phones, flash drives and swabs for DNA from a door handle.

The search warrants only mention Kenneth Ray Miller, as deputies try to connect the dots on how Miller knew the victims. Two other search warrants were for other places Miller lived, but nothing was taken from those residences.

One of those locations, at 8564 Guinea Road, is the last location DMV has for Miller.

“I was shocked, really shocked. Because he didn’t seem like a terrible person,” said former neighbor Jessie Nester. Nester said Miller lived next door until about three or four months ago, when Nester’s brother kicked Miller out because he didn’t pay rent.

The most interesting search warrant was for a property on Adams Creek Road. We spoke to the owner, who says his wife lent Miller a white 1998 Ford Expedition, the car he allegedly had the night of the shootings.

The detectives took several swabs for DNA, including from a red stain, possibly blood from the car.

There was also an airline ticket in the name of one of the victims, Eleni Wright-Bonnette.

The search warrants do not mention Amanda Kathryn Epps. No one was home at Epps’ home on Monday, but a detective had been by, and it’s possible new search warrants related to Epps are coming.

Both Miller and Epps refused jail house interviews. Epps is back in court Wednesday for her arraignment on the crimes.

