Raleigh cab driver gets attention with 11,000 Christmas lights on his taxi

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One taxi cab driver in Raleigh invested 40 hours and about 11,000 Christmas lights into his car this holiday season to brighten up the Triangle roads.

For the last three years, Dwight Robinett says he’s decorated his taxi cab instead of decorating his house.

“I’ve gotten some great responses. People seem to love it. They say it makes them feel better,” said Robinett.

He says it’s an evolving project as he learns what works and what doesn’t.

This year Robinett added wheel lights to his ride. He says it’s something his fans have definitely noticed.

“I actually got pulled over five times. Raleigh police lit me up, pulled me over, and asked if they could take my picture,” Robinett said.

Robinett makes sure all of his windows are clear of the lights, and the doors open and close with ease for his passengers.

He says the only real downside is with all the attention his cab gets during the holidays — it kind of makes his day job a little more difficult.

“You know how people wave down a cab; well, everyone is waving at me now. So I have no idea who needs a cab and who’s just waving,” said Robinett.

He says he will keep his lights on until the 12th day of Christmas.