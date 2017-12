NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News police are investigating a late-night homicide just off Denbigh Boulevard.

Dispatchers received the emergency call just before 10 p.m. Monday after someone heard gunshots in the area of Tahiska Lane. Police found a man in his 20s lying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.

Detectives have not been able to identify the victim yet. They are also still looking for a suspect.

If you know anything, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.