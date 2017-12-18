Teen charged with shooting dog during break-in at home of Va. Beach officer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One suspect is facing charges after police say a dog was shot during a break-in at a Virginia Beach officer’s home.

Virginia Beach police say the incident happened Sunday around 7:30 p.m. at a home on Gravenhurst Drive.

Armed suspects forced their way into the home. The family dog chased them out, but police say one of the suspects shot the dog.

Police say the dog, a pitbull, was rushed into emergency surgery and is recovering.

A 17-year-old is now facing charges for armed burglary, conspiracy and animal cruelty.

Police say this happened at the home of an officer with the department.

One of the people who lives there knew one of the suspects, according to police.

Those living nearby say they did not hear anything Sunday night and were surprised.

“It’s been pretty quiet. You don’t really hear much about anything around here,” said Kelly Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says although the crime is shocking, she’s not shocked a teenager was involved because many kids live in the neighborhood.

“You always have kids. I have kids on my street all the time playing football, running up and down,” she said.

Rodriguez is unsettled by the fact that those involved shot a dog, because even though she does not have a dog, they provide a sense of security in the community.

“I don’t but my neighbors have some. I feel a little safe with them over there. I don’t anymore, so I feel eh,” she said.

With the holidays around the corner, the news about the crime is something Rodriguez and other neighbors weren’t looking forward to.

“It’s scary, especially with the holidays. I always come home when I know I have packages. In case I don’t want anyone to take it. We put up a light and I’m always looking to see it’s not getting stolen. Now that I know it happened so close, it’s scary,” she said.

Police say charges are pending for the other suspects involved in the break-in.