Homicide investigation underway after body found in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — A homicide investigation is underway after police say the body of a shooting victim was found in Franklin.

26-year-old Brandon Leonard was well-known in the small community. He worked as an entertainment promoter and rapper using the name “Lil B.”

Franklin police say his body was found off Armory Drive and West Second Avenue in the early hours of Monday.

Authorities were called out to West Second Avenue around 7:15 p.m. for a shots fired call. Detectives found that two vehicles were hit by bullets.

Police say they received information that a victim in this shooting may have limped away from the scene.

Leonard’s family told 10 On Your Side they were not ready to talk about their loss but did confirm that the victim is a father.

Police have no suspect information at this time and say an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

