ODU survives Fairfield in OT, William & Mary sets single-game record against Milligan

Ahmad Caver scored a career-high 30 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime, and Old Dominion beat Fairfield 82-77 on Sunday for the Monarchs’ third straight win.

Tyler Nelson made two free throws to tie the game at 65-all with six seconds left in regulation and gave the Stags a one-point lead early in overtime before Caver’s 3-pointer. Randy Haynes scored nine points in overtime for the Monarchs (8-3), including a putback after an offensive rebound for a 78-72 lead with 41 seconds to go.

Caver was 10-of-25 shooting overall but better from 3-point range at 7 of 14. Haynes finished with 16 points and BJ Stith 11. Brandan Stith added 13 points and grabbed nine of Old Dominion’s 50 rebounds. The Monarchs had a 21-4 advantage on the offensive glass and outscored the Stags in the paint 36-12.

Nelson led the Stags (4-6) with 26 points, including eight in overtime. Matija Milin added 16 points and Ferron Flavors Jr. 11.

The lead changed seven times with neither team going up by double figures.

Nathan Knight scored 21 points, Justin Pierce added 20 points to go with 10 rebounds and William & Mary set a school record for most points in a single game with a 126-69 win over NAIA Milligan College on Sunday.

The win also gave Tony Shaver his 200th victory as the Tribe head coach.

William & Mary (7-3) had six players in double figures and never trailed, shooting 65 percent from the field (43 of 66) and controlled the glass 42-26.

Matt Milon, who finished with 19 points, sank a 3-pointer early in the opening half to stretch the Tribe’s advantage to 19-8 and the margin stayed in double figures the rest of the way.

Connor Burchfield and Luke Loewe had 13 points apiece and graduate student Cole Harrison had a career-best 10 for the Tribe.

Milligan tied the game at four early in the opening half with Will Robinson’s layup but the Tribe responded with a 10-0 burst to take control. Daxton Bostian led Milligan with 13 points. The game is considered an exhibition matchup for Milligan.