Man sentenced for kidnapping ex-girlfriend in 2015

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man who pleaded guilty to kidnapping his ex-girlfriend was sentenced to 13 years behind bars Monday.

Virginia Beach Circuit Court Judge Shockley sentenced Phillip Timmons on charges of Abduction and Use of a Firearm. With 8 years suspended, Timmons will serve 5 years in prison.

These charges came after his arrest in October 2015 when he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home near Ocean City, Maryland, held her at gunpoint and then drove to the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.

He wasn’t able to cross the bridge due to wind restrictions and surf boards in his truck.

The woman used that opportunity to jump out of the truck and flagged down CBBT police for help.