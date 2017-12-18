Food, haircuts distributed at annual holiday event in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — While shoppers checked off their grocery list at Denbigh Community Center on Monday, they could also got a fresh look with a free haircut.

For the past five years, Take A Bite Out Of Hunger has collected enough money to buy turkeys for a thousand families.

People were able to browse around and pick out groceries of all kinds, including some fresh fish delivered by local food banks. 1,000 families were guaranteed one turkey.

“Over 60 percent of the kids in the city of Newport News actively receive free or rescued lunch right now. That’s a lot of kids,” said Newport News Councilwoman Sharon Scott, who’s been a part of the event for the past 16 years. “That means we have working poor families. These are families that are not just poor at Christmas, they’re having difficulties with their ends meeting all year long.”

10 On Your Side walked through the event with Scott on Monday to learn more.