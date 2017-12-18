CNU rallies late, tops rival Virginia Wesleyan 71-68

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – Williamsburg’s Marcus Carter (Bruton High School) scored a game-high 19 points, and helped Christopher Newport University earn a 71-68 comeback win at rival Virginia Wesleyan on Monday night. The Captains (7-2) came back from 11 points down in the second half, aided also by Aaron McFarland’s 15 points.

The Marlins (8-2) were led by Virginia Beach’s Tyree Golston (Tallwood High School) and Percy Burt, who each scored 18 points. This was the 85th all-time meeting between the two Division III rivals.