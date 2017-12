VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Southbound Princess Anne Road between Witchduck Road and Baxter Road is closed for an emergency water main repair.

Public utilities say they hope to have the issues completed around 11 p.m. Sunday evening, weather permitting.

Officials say that advanced warning signs are posted to advise motorist in the area of utility work going on.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.