Woman, child injured after SUV crashes into NSA fire truck

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A woman and a child were badly hurt in an accident involving a Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads Fire and Emergency fire truck on Sunday.

Around 11:45 a.m., Norfolk crews were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash involving a NSA fire truck at the intersection of Hampton Blvd. and Baker Street.

A woman and 12-year-old child were the only occupants inside the SUV during the crash.

The woman was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and the child was taken was to CHKD. Both underwent surgery and Norfolk Police say they are both in a “serious, but stable condition.”

There were four fire personnel on the engine during the crash, two of which were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Those who live near the scene of the accident say they heard a loud boom and ran to help.

Another resident, Matthew Johnson, says he was returning home when he saw the crash shortly after it happened.

“I didn’t see an engine, nothing. It was just crushed like a soda can,” Johnson said.

The scene of the crash left Johnson astonished.

“Someone is hurt. Someone did not make it out. That’s my first thought. I’ve seen a lot of accidents. I’ve witnessed a lot of accidents. Accidents of that caliber, someone doesn’t make it,” he said.

Johnson is praying for the best for those who were injured.

The Norfolk Police Traffic Division is leading the investigation.