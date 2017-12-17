Man takes his own life in Norfolk barricade situation

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man took his own life in a barricade situation overnight in Norfolk.

Norfolk police say the situation started Sunday night when a man barricaded himself inside his home on Lisa Drive.

The man was threatening to harm himself and police negotiators attempted to get the man to come out peacefully. Police said early Monday that officers found the man inside the home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Dispatchers received a call just before 11 p.m. for a domestic altercation in the relation to this incident.

Police posted to their Twitter that there was “no apparent threat to public safety.”

A portion of Lisa Drive from E. Little Creek Road to Harmon Street was closed off as police investigated.

