Man takes his own life in Norfolk barricade situation

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man took his own life in a barricade situation overnight in Norfolk.

Norfolk police say the situation started Sunday night when a man barricaded himself inside his home on Lisa Drive.

The man was threatening to harm himself and police negotiators attempted to get the man to come out peacefully. Police said early Monday that officers found the man inside the home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police were called to a residence in the 7800 blk of Lisa Dr for a man with a weapon wanting to harm himself around 9:45 pm. The man has barricaded himself alone in his home. Police negotiators are on scene attempting to get him to come out peacefully so we can get him help. — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) December 18, 2017

Dispatchers received a call just before 11 p.m. for a domestic altercation in the relation to this incident.

Police posted to their Twitter that there was “no apparent threat to public safety.”

#NorfolkPD on scene in 7800 blk of Lisa Drive to assist a person in crisis. There is no apparent threat to public safety. Lisa Dr is closed from E. Little Creek Rd to Harmon St for police staging. Please avoid the area or expect a detour. — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) December 18, 2017

A portion of Lisa Drive from E. Little Creek Road to Harmon Street was closed off as police investigated.

