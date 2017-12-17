More people moving out of Virginia than moving in

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — More people are moving out of Virginia than they are moving to the Old Dominion.

The Daily Progress reports that Virginia has seen higher numbers of people leaving the state than moving in since 2013, according to University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service.

The state’s population isn’t shrinking thanks to new births. But the trend of more people leaving than moving in is a reversal of demographic patterns dating back to the Great Depression, said research specialist Hamilton Lombard.

Federal defense spending cuts have helped explain some of migration. The Weldon Cooper Center predicts more people in Virginia will continue to move to population-dense Northern Virginia in coming decades.