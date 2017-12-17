Crews respond to fire on Ladd Avenue

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to a fire on Ladd Avenue on Sunday morning.

Officials say they received the call at 10:40 a.m. for a fire in the 3500 block of Ladd Avenue. Upon arrival, crews found smoke showing from a single family wood framed home from the front, rear and chimney of the structure.

The fire was marked under control at 11:05 a.m..

There were no occupants home at the time of the fire and no reported injuries to any fire-rescue responders.

The cause is under investigation.