Volunteers lay wreaths at veteran memorial cemetery in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Volunteers in Suffolk spent Saturday morning honoring our fallen veterans.

It was the annual wreath laying ceremony at the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery.

More than 8,000 wreaths were placed on each grave by family members and volunteers.

Several veterans were among the volunteers.

They told 10 On Your Side why this was important to them.

“Because we’re veterans. We’ve had family members that have served and lost their lives as well, so to be out here engaging in this is very special,” said Kimbe Watson with the Kappa Epsilon Psi Military Society.

Veteran and volunteer Don Zwirn said, “It’s very humbling. Being a veteran and knowing that you want to show the respect for your predecessors in the service and this is one way to do it.”

While volunteer turn out was good, organizers are encouraging more people to sign up and join the event next year.