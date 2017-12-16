Victim uncooperative after being shot in the foot in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Police found a 27-year-old man who was shot in the foot early Saturday morning in the South Norfolk section of the city.

Dispatchers called police to the 2000 block of Plow Lane at 1:30 a.m.

Officers found the victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his right foot.

Chesapeake Police say the victim was uncooperative and not willing to provide any information regarding suspect information or where exactly the shooting happened.

