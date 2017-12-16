Fatal Crash Team investigating after pedestrian hit on Shore Drive

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after she was hit by a vehicle on Shore Drive Saturday morning.

Dispatchers received the emergency call at 7:17 a.m. for an accident involving a pedestrian in the 3800 block of Shore Drive.

Police investigation revealed that a vehicle was driving on Shady Oaks Drive and turned left onto Shore Drive when the pedestrian was crossing Shore Drive, heading northbound when she was hit.

Medics took the woman to a local hospital where she is suffering with life threatening injuries, according to MPO Linda Kuehn with the Virginia Beach Police Department.

The accident is being investigated by VBPD Fatal Crash Team.

