NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Sergeant Randy Rajkumar tells 10 On Your Side an officer shot a suspect Saturday afternoon in the Magruder section of the city.

Emergency dispatchers received a call at 12:10 p.m.

Police are not sure the extent of the victim’s injuries but he was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated.

No further details have been released at this time.

