Man shot overnight in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Police are investigating an early morning shooting that happened in the 600 block of Kinsey Lane.

Dispatchers received a call around 2:30 a.m. for a man who had been shot.

A relative had already taken the victim to a nearby hospital before police got on scene.

Suffolk’s Public Information Officer Tim Kelley says the victim was treated for injuries that were not considered life threatening.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.