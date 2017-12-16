Hampton shelter offering $5,000 for return of stolen kittens

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — There are two rewards being offered for information about five kittens reported stolen from a no-kill shelter in Phoebus.

The Cat Corner, Inc., in a Facebost post, said they discovered the kittens were missing on Monday morning.

Hampton Police offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and now, thanks to donations, the shelter is offering $5,000 for the safe return of the animals.

Officers say the suspect(s) entered the shelter, 85 Fulton Street, between 6 p.m. Sunday and 9:30 a.m. Monday morning and took the cats and two cat carriers.

Four of the five kittens taken were female. Most of the kittens had pre-adoptions to go to new homes.

“We’re going to have a lot of upset families finding out the kitten they thought was going to be a part of their family is gone,” said Tiffany Young, shelter manager.

Young also said some of the kittens were to be Christmas gifts.

The Cat Corner and its roughly 30 volunteers care for about 60 cats and foster 80 additional cats. The nonprofit rescues the animals from the streets and high-kill shelters.

Some of the five stolen kittens are in need of special food and medication, Young says.

Young believes the kittens were taken either to be resold or given as Christmas presents. She says the safe return of the kittens would be a Christmas miracle.

“We just want them to come back here and we won’t ask any questions,” said Young. “We just want them back.”