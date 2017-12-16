Four residents displaced from Williamsburg resort after ceiling fan fire

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – York County Fire Department responded to a fire alarm in the Wyndham Governor’s Green Vacation Resort early Saturday morning.

Fire units were dispatched just before 5 a.m. for an “automatic fire alarm” in the 100 block of Pierpoint Place.

Firefighters found smoke in the structure and saw fire in the ceiling and attic area. The fire was quickly brought under control and extinguished.

Fire damage was limited to the ceiling and attic areas with some smoke damage.

The residents were warned by the smoke alarm and were able to evacuate safely prior to fire arriving on scene.

Four residents were relocated to another unit with in the complex and no other units were affected.

No one was hurt during this incident.

Fire officials say the fire appears to have started in the area of a ceiling fan/light fixture.

