Fire destroys building at Big Bucks Recycling Center in N.C.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A fire in Pasquotank County completely destroyed a building at Big Bucks Recycling & Used center Saturday night, officials say.

Investigator Daniel Frogg with the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office said the call came in just before 5 p.m.

The center where the fire took place is located at 977 Old Foreman Bundy Road.

There were no injuries reported in relation to the incident.

Frogg says the cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.

