HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton firefighters say a house fire at the 20 block of Old Fox Hill Road has leave the owners displaced Saturday.

Dispatchers received the call just before 4 p.m.

Officials say there was heavy damage to the kitchen, dining room and living room.

The Red Cross is assisting two adults and one child who lived in the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

