Authorities warn of scams reported in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — After receiving multiple reports of scams in the area, authorities in James City County want to make sure sure citizens know how to handle a potential scam.

People should especially remind older family members, who are usually prime targets for scammers.

Police want to remind residents about these tips:

Never wire or provide numbers from a prepaid card to anyone over the phone without verifying the validity and identity of the caller.

Never provide personal information (such as date of birth, social security number or bank account information) to someone over the phone or via email.

Neither Dominion Energy nor the IRS will ask you to make payment via wire transfer or prepaid cards; this is not normal business practice for most legitimate companies.

Law enforcement officers will not call you on the phone and request payment for a fine in lieu of arrest.

If you receive a suspicious call or email or have other contact that you believe may be a scam or you think you may have been the victim of a scam, report it to police by calling 757-566-0112.