Authorities warn of scams reported in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — After receiving multiple reports of scams in the area, authorities in James City County want to make sure sure citizens know how to handle a potential scam.
People should especially remind older family members, who are usually prime targets for scammers.
Police want to remind residents about these tips:
- Never wire or provide numbers from a prepaid card to anyone over the phone without verifying the validity and identity of the caller.
- Never provide personal information (such as date of birth, social security number or bank account information) to someone over the phone or via email.
- Neither Dominion Energy nor the IRS will ask you to make payment via wire transfer or prepaid cards; this is not normal business practice for most legitimate companies.
- Law enforcement officers will not call you on the phone and request payment for a fine in lieu of arrest.
If you receive a suspicious call or email or have other contact that you believe may be a scam or you think you may have been the victim of a scam, report it to police by calling 757-566-0112.