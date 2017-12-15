Two water main breaks in Norfolk Friday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Public Utility crews were dispatched to two streets in Norfolk Friday morning to repair water main breaks.

One of the breaks is at 21st Street and Omohundro Avenue in Ghent; the other is on North Shore Road at Dehlman Avenue.

Water will be shut off while repairs are being made, Harry Kenyon, a spokesman for Norfolk’s public utilities department, told WAVY.com. He said they will not know how many customers will be affected until the water main has been shut off.

There is no exact cause at this time, but Kenyon said when there are temperature extremes, pipes expand and contract and sometimes leaks happen as a result.

